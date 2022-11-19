Giannis Antetokounmpo argues with Philadelphia arena worker, shoves ladder over after game

Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·7 min read

PHILADELPHIA – Through 34 minutes, 16 seconds of play on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, Giannis Antetokounmpo did what he normally does – attack the basket. And, he got to the free-throw line 15 times. Unfortunately for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, he made just four of those in a 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the game, Antetokounmpo headed out to the court to take extra free throws in front of remaining team and arena employees.

Antetokounmpo said he made seven straight free throws before Philadelphia forward Montrezl Harrell came over and caught the last that fell through the net. In a video obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from a source in the building, Harrell then walked to a corner of the court with the ball. Antetokounmpo can be seen talking to Harrell before 76ers player development coach Jason Love stands in front of the Bucks forward as the two players continue speaking.

Antetokounmpo was clearly agitated in the locker room after the game, and he eventually spoke to reporters.

“Obviously I had a very bad night from the free-throw line,” Antetokounmpo said. “Now, I take pride in getting better every single day. After the game I decided to go try and make some free throws. My goal, every time (I) step on the line is to make 10 in a row and I was shooting free throws, I was at seven I think, a player, I don’t want to mention names, and a coach, basically told me to leave the court.

"While behind me there was another space to do their routine. I respect every player. I know some players don’t play now, they want to get some extra work, want to work on their skills and stuff, and I said, 'obviously we can shoot together.'

“They said, they told me no, this is their court, I should leave. I was like, 'I have three more free throws,' I was at seven, I want to try to make 10 in a row. I shot my eighth one. Came and took the ball away from me and I was very surprised. I feel like it’s very unprofessional. I would never take the ball away from a professional athlete when he’s trying to do his job. I feel like we get, fortunately or unfortunately enough, we get paid to do a job, which is to get better and get on the court and perform in the best of our ability and sometime we have bad nights like today and you want to kind of make it up, put that extra work in and hopefully you can have a better night.

“And I feel like sometimes, I think people that are in this business and do what we do should understand that. I understand that if somebody doesn’t get on the court and he wants to get in shape, he gets extra work, you don’t bother them. So, they took the ball away from me and I was very surprised.”

Giannis pushes ladder ... to the ground

Antetokounmpo said he then left the court to retrieve two more balls to shoot with.

When he returned, arena operations staff had begun its takedown of the arena – which included placing a ladder in front of the basket.

A person in the arena videoed Antetokounmpo pushing the ladder out of the way of the basket twice, and the second time with enough force for it to fall over.

“I said, 'can you please move the ladder?' And they said no,” Antetokounmpo continued. “I said, 'can you guys please move the ladder?' They said no. I was like, 'guys, I have two more free throws, can you please move the ladder?' And they said no. Then I went and pushed the ladder and I think it got caught on the net or whatever the case might be and it fell. And then I went back and finished my routine.

“But at the end of the day I think everybody knows my character; not everybody knows – I think the people that know my character – know I never try to disrespect anybody within the NBA, within my coaching staff, within the opposing team. I respect with the best words about any player whenever I’ve been asked. Or I’ve never disrespected an opponent coach or a coaching staff. Or whenever I shoot and finish my (pregame) routine, from my rookie year until now, I always shake every ball-boys' hand and make sure I thank them for the work (they) do because I know it’s hard to do their job chasing balls over and over and over again and make sure they’re OK. I do it for my ball-boys and ball-girls in Milwaukee. They help us when we shoot and I try to do it on the road, too., I’ve been known for this. I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form. I feel like today was just (an) unfortunate event that took place.

“I think people did not respect the fact that sometimes players want to get some extra work in. It might be three, five, seven, whatever the case might be. I think it’s unprofessional to kick somebody off the court or take the ball or whatever the case might be. Or put the ladder in front of somebody while he’s trying to do his job. We get paid to do this. They didn’t just pick us. We get paid.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 11 free throws in the Bucks' eight-point loss to the 76ers.
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 11 free throws in the Bucks' eight-point loss to the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo was then asked if he was disappointed that there is video of that part of the interaction.

“At the end of the day people are going to make things look the way they want it to look," he began. "Did I meant to push the ladder all the way down? I totally did not. I just tried to ... I think I pushed it and it got caught and fell. But people are going to make it look the way they want it to look. I know what happened. I think there’s cameras all over this court. We can show the whole incident from people coming and getting the ball, people getting in my face. I don’t want to get into all those things.

"I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell. I feel like it’s my right for me to work on my skills after a horrible night from the free-throw line. I think anybody in my position that had a night like me would go out and work on his free throws. And if they didn’t, they don’t really care about their game.”

As for Harrell, the 76ers forward also got in a shouting match with Thanasis Antetokounmpo during this period of time.

“I don’t think he tried to disrespect me,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said of Harrell. “He wanted to get his work in. And I totally understand. It's just funny to me because I have a basketball court in my house and my kids always go and shoot. And whenever it gets 9 p.m. I go and take the ball from their hands and I’m like, 'it’s me-me's time, we’re going to bed.' I kind of felt like, you know, I was ... I feel like we’re more mature than that.

"We are professional athletes that try to do our job. You can go and ask him. I offered him to shoot, let’s shoot together. Meanwhile, I don’t understand this because there’s a basket right behind me. Like there was another basket behind me. And, he chose to come to take my ball, have his coach get in front of me, and kind of bully me away from the court and go to the other basket. Like, I’m not going to try to fight somebody. I have kids now, I gotta save my money.

“But now, if you guys see that as disrespect, that’s on you. I was like OK, he’s trying to protect his home court, whatever the case might be, I’m going to go take another ball. I went and asked for another ball and tried to come and shoot and they put a ladder in front of me because they tried to kick me off the court.”

The 76ers and the Wells Fargo Center had no comment on the involvement of Harrell, Love or arena staff.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets heated with arena worker, shoves ladder

Latest Stories

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: The Minnesota Timberwolves' trade for Rudy Gobert is an abject disaster

    Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Is it time for the Golden State Warriors to make a hard decision?

    Unlike the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors still have a path out of the basement and back to the penthouse, but it seems the leverage they’ve acquired needs to be put to use.

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. Buchnevich's first career shootout goal in five attempts gave St. Louis its fifth straight victory — after losing a franchise-record eight consecutive

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn't. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in