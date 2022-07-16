Gianni Versace Remembered by Sister Donatella on the 25th Anniversary of His Death: 'Missing You'

Gianni and Donatella Versace at a Versace fashion show

Dave Benett/Getty

Donatella Versace is remembering her brother Gianni Versace on the 25th anniversary of his death.

The chief creative officer of the iconic Versace fashion brand posted a somber but sweet black-and-white picture of her and her late brother on Instagram Friday.

"25 years of missing you, Gianni. Every day, I wish you were still here 🖤🕊," she wrote in the caption.

The fashion designer, 67, also included a headshot of Gianni and another black-and-white photo of the pair.

The Versace brand also shared a photo of Gianni in a bright green sweater, writing in the caption, "With love from all at Versace."

Gianna was shot and killed at age 50 by Andrew Cunanan. The designer and fashion icon was outside his Miami Beach home.

Donatella took over as chief designer after her brother's untimely death, and she has been focused on the brand ever since. She recently designed Britney Spears' wedding dress.

In 2018, Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Crime Story investigated the murder of Gianni, featuring stars Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Ricky Martin and Édgar Ramírez.

Gianni's friend Hal Rubenstein told PEOPLE ahead of the FX series that his friends continue to celebrate the best parts of the designer: his intelligence and what Rubenstien called his "creative genius and his absolute joy about being alive."

"[Gianni] has a legacy that's still vibrant," Rubenstein said in 2017. "And I think that's the true test of somebody's greatness and I think that's what the family has done."