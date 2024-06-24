Gianluigi Donnarumma: PSG's Italian Ace

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is coming off his best ever season in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Here's a closer look at the keeper's stats.

After a busy season with Paris Saint-Germain, Gianluigi Donnarumma is currently competing in his second European Championship with the Italian national team. Named the best goalkeeper in the league by his peers at the UNFP Trophies, the 2023-2024 season allowed him to showcase his best statistics since arriving in France. In 25 league appearances, the Italian conceded 20 goals, an average of 0.80 per match. This gives him the best ratio among Ligue 1 Uber Eats goalkeepers this season. Moreover, it is his personal best record since joining the capital club in the 2021/22 season.

Goals conceded per match*:

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG): 0.80 per match (20 goals conceded in 25 matches)

2. Radoslaw Majecki (AS Monaco): 0.83 per match (10 goals conceded in 12 matches)

3. Marcin Bulka (OGC Nice): 0.85 per match (29 goals conceded in 34 matches)

4. Lucas Chevalier (LOSC): 0.97 per match (32 goals conceded in 33 matches)

5. Brice Samba (RC Lens): 1.06 per match (35 goals conceded in 33 matches)

6. Marco Bizot (Stade Brestois 29): 1.06 per match (34 goals conceded in 32 matches)

7. Pau Lopez (OM): 1.23 per match (39 goals conceded in 33 matches)

8. Benjamin Lecomte (Montpellier Hérault SC): 1.23 per match (37 goals conceded in 30 matches)

9. Matz Sels (RC Strasbourg Alsace): 1.26 per match (24 goals conceded in 19 matches)

10. Arthur Desmas (Havre AC): 1.30 per match (43 goals conceded in 33 matches)

*Min. 10 matches played

Goals conceded per match by Gianluigi Donnarumma per season:

1. 0.80 per match in 2023/24 (20 goals conceded in 25 matches)

2. 1 per match in 2021/22 (17 goals conceded in 17 matches)

3. 1.05 per match in 2022/23 (40 goals conceded in 38 matches)

Over 10 goals prevented

In terms of goals prevented, the 25-year-old goalkeeper also leads the chart. He "prevented" 11.5 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 Uber Eats this season according to the Expected Goals on Target (xGot) model (31.5 xGot against for 20 goals conceded excluding own goals). This is the highest differential for a goalkeeper in the elite, ahead of RC Lens captain Brice Samba (10.1). Another proof of the goalkeeper's brilliant season: this statistic is twice as high as last season for the Italian, where he "prevented" only 5.43 goals, and incomparable with his first season (0.61 prevented).

Goals prevented*:

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG): 11.5

2. Brice Samba (RC Lens): 10.1

3. Arthur Desmas (Havre AC): 7.9

4. Radoslaw Majecki (AS Monaco): 6.6

5. Lucas Chevalier (LOSC): 6.5

6. Mory Diaw (Clermont Foot 63): 6.2

7. Marco Bizot (Stade Brestois 29): 3.7

8. Benjamin Lecomte (Montpellier Hérault SC): 3.2

9. Marcin Bulka (OGC Nice): 3

10. Alban Lafont (FC Nantes): 1.7

*Min. 10 matches played

Goals prevented by Gianluigi Donnarumma per season*:

1. 11.5 in 2023/24

2. 5.4 in 2022/23

3. 0.6 in 2021/22

A record save percentage

The 2020 European champion also holds the highest save percentage (81.8%). Only AS Monaco's Radoslaw Majecki matches this figure this season but has played far fewer games (12 vs. 25). Once again, this is his best record since joining the capital club. He had never before reached the 80% mark (75.16% in 2022/23 and 72.58% in 2021/22).

Save percentage this season*:

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG): 81.8%

2. Radoslaw Majecki (AS Monaco): 81.8%

3. Brice Samba (RC Lens): 74.5%

4. Lucas Chevalier (LOSC): 74.4%

5. Marco Bizot (Stade Brestois 29): 73.6%

6. Benjamin Lecomte (Montpellier Hérault SC): 73.6%

7. Marcin Bulka (OGC Nice): 72.6%

8. Arthur Desmas (Havre AC): 72.3%

9. Mory Diaw (Clermont Foot 63): 71.4%

10. Steve Mandanda (Stade Rennais FC): 69.3%

*Min. 10 matches played

Save percentage of Gianluigi Donnarumma per season:

1. 81.8% in 2023/24

2. 75.16% in 2022/23

3. 72.58% in 2021/22



