Gianluca Scamacca completes West Ham move in £35.5m deal

West Ham’s search for a new striker has ended with them signing Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo in a deal worth £35.5m.

David Moyes has been looking for extra competition for Michail Antonio up front and has decided to spend a large chunk of his summer budget on Scamacca. The Italy international, who has signed a five year deal with the option of an extra year, scored 16 goals in Serie A last season.

West Ham, who have paid an initial £30m plus £5m in add-ons, had also made a bid for Chelsea’s Armando Broja. They decided to move for Scamacca after Chelsea dithered over selling Broja.

“I am really excited to join West Ham,” Scamacca said. “I’ve waited a long time for this moment - it’s been a dream to play in the Premier League.

“I feel like West Ham is the perfect team for me. They showed they really wanted me and when I spoke to the manager there was an instant understanding.

“I can’t wait to play and show the supporters what I can do in the West Ham shirt – I hope we will love each other.”

Moyes, who has already signed Alphonse Areola, Flynn Downes and Nayef Aguerd, is looking for further additions. West Ham are still in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a deal for Filip Kostic. The Serbia international, who has a year left on his deal, can play on the left wing and left wing-back.

West Ham’s targets also include the Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Díaz and the Leicester left-back Luke Thomas. They are looking for another midfielder after signing Downes from Swansea. They have pursued Lille’s Amadou Onana and are interested in Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski.

West Ham open their Premier League campaign against Manchester City on 7 August. They will be without Aguerd after the former Rennes centre-back underwent ankle surgery earlier this week. It could be a while before the Morocco international makes his debut.