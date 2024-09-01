Gianluca Mancini discusses Roma’s 0-0 result at Juventus

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini reacted to the team’s performance in the 0-0 draw with Juventus.

Following the match, Mancini spoke to DAZN about the importance of the point gained.

”We always go out to win, there are no easy matches. You always have to do well. This result here is good, too bad for the other two previous matches,” he said.

“We have to be calm and work, after the international break we have to gear up.”

”It’s not easy in Cagliari, but we are Roma and we must not have alibis. Against Empoli we shouldn’t have come out empty-handed.”

“We worked hard not to repeat the mistakes, but it doesn’t end here, we’re on the third matchday. We must not think that we have done who knows what, we must work to improve.”