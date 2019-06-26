Giancarlo Stanton injury update: Yankees star (knee) headed to IL, not London

Just when things were looking up for Giancarlo Stanton, he has hit another setback.

The Yankees slugger will go back on the injured list with a strained posterior cruciate ligament, manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Wednesday's game. The injury means Stanton will not travel with the team to London for its historic series against the Red Sox this weekend.

Mike Tauchman will replace Giancarlo Stanton on the 25-man roster in London. Thairo Estrada is the 26th man. Kyle Higashioka and Chance Adams are the standby additions. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 26, 2019

Boone added that Stanton will be reevaluated in 10 days, indicating he'll be spending longer than the minimum time on the IL.

Stanton was pulled from Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays before the fourth inning with what the team announced as a right knee contusion. He later underwent an MRI exam for further evaluation of the knee.

Boone said Stanton suffered the injury while running the bases in the bottom of the first inning, specifically when he was tagged out sliding into third base on the back end of a double play. Stanton remained in the game and attempted to play through the pain but was eventually replaced by Brett Gardner.

Tired: Around the horn

Wired: Across the horn? pic.twitter.com/tIPzQLkKDF

— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 25, 2019

The injury comes just days after Stanton hit his first home run of the season in Monday's win over Toronto. He had previously been limited to just nine games after falling out of the Yankees lineup on March 31 with a biceps strain and going on the IL.



