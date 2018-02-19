Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge's first BP session lived up to the hype

Since December, we’ve imagined a New York Yankees lineup with the newly acquired Giancarlo Stanton hitting next to Aaron Judge. That’s the top two home-run hitters in MLB last season, a combined 111 homers between them.

On Monday, we got our first taste of it. At Yankees spring camp, Stanton and Judge did their first joint batting-practice session and while they didn’t 111 homers, they did still manage to put on a show. The eager crowd that cheered like it was watching the Home Run Derby, not a February BP session.

This video from NJ.com captures the biggest homers from each star — Judge hitting one out of the stadium and Stanton hitting the top of the Yankees’ scoreboard:

Wowzer, right? Here’s a detailed shot of where Stanton’s homer hit:





Afterward, new Yankees skipper Aaron Boone spoke like a man who has the luxury of putting the two biggest sluggers in baseball in his lineup every day:

“I think there’s something cool and sexy about seeing the long ball in batting practice.” —Aaron Boone on Judge and Stanton’s 1st BP today. #Yankees — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 19, 2018





If that’s the case, it’s gonna be a sexy year in the Bronx.

New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton walks off the field after batting practice at baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

