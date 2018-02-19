Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge's first BP session lived up to the hype
Since December, we’ve imagined a New York Yankees lineup with the newly acquired Giancarlo Stanton hitting next to Aaron Judge. That’s the top two home-run hitters in MLB last season, a combined 111 homers between them.
On Monday, we got our first taste of it. At Yankees spring camp, Stanton and Judge did their first joint batting-practice session and while they didn’t 111 homers, they did still manage to put on a show. The eager crowd that cheered like it was watching the Home Run Derby, not a February BP session.
This video from NJ.com captures the biggest homers from each star — Judge hitting one out of the stadium and Stanton hitting the top of the Yankees’ scoreboard:
Wowzer, right? Here’s a detailed shot of where Stanton’s homer hit:
Here’s where Giancarlo Stanton just hit baseball. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/1OaPCCW1pr
— Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 19, 2018
Afterward, new Yankees skipper Aaron Boone spoke like a man who has the luxury of putting the two biggest sluggers in baseball in his lineup every day:
“I think there’s something cool and sexy about seeing the long ball in batting practice.”
—Aaron Boone on Judge and Stanton’s 1st BP today. #Yankees
— Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 19, 2018
If that’s the case, it’s gonna be a sexy year in the Bronx.
