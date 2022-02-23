Gabriele Colangelo has developed a specific style for Giada and a sophisticated long and lean silhouette, which he evolved for fall with a more sensuous touch — seen in the plunging necklines on the back of models, and also in a revealing take on jackets with square necklines that were worn as short dresses.

Backstage, the designer emphasized the themes of fragility and strength, “as a flower that grows among the rocks, that has the strength to survive but is also delicate, as is the Giada woman.”

More from WWD

This contrast was reflected in a beautiful floral motif — almost sketched or a “dream-like” impression said the designer — on a structured coat with a severe and sharp cut.

While the looks were mainly monochrome, there was another pattern — a series of brushstrokes that the designer said were inspired by a horn. Horn elements also embellished necklaces and earrings. The connection with nature, Nordic moods and volcanic landscapes was telegraphed by the color palette, which ranged from ice to mineral blue, burnt red or amber.

Colangelo’s dresses have a second life on the runway, as their asymmetric cuts — at times with pleats peeping out from slits — are enhanced by movement.

Fabrics such as cashmere, wool, organza and silk contributed to the preciousness of the collection.

Launch Gallery: Giada RTW Fall 2022

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.