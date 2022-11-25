Giada De Laurentiis Says She's 'Always Thankful' for Daughter Jade in Honor of Thanksgiving

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWkcz1v7hO/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D. Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis is giving thanks for her teen daughter.

The Food Network star, 52, posted a sweet picture on Instagram with her daughter, Jade, 14, in celebration of Thanksgiving.

"Happy Thanksgiving! I have so much to be grateful for this year and always thankful for my girl ♥️," the grateful mama wrote alongside a photo of herself giving her child a smooch on the cheek.

Last year, De Laurentiis spoke with PEOPLE about how she assigns family members different sides on Thanksgiving — including her boyfriend, Shane Farley! "I tell people what to make in my family. I sort of know what their strengths are," she said at the time.

RELATED: I Find the Best Deals on Amazon for a Living — Here Are 7 Holiday Gifts I'm Shopping Before Black Friday

Giada DeLaurentiis and boyfriend Shane Farley

Shane Farley/Instagram

Last year Farley was on potato duty. "Traditionally, my family, we've always made mashed potatoes with peas. We make the mashed potatoes, and then we put the peas in the middle, and we bake it," De Laurentiis said. "But Shane is terrified of peas. He does not like them, so we have swapped. I just said to him, 'If you don't want the peas like we do in my family, then you're going to have to make mashed potatoes.'"

De Laurentiis also said getting the whole family involved helps to "take some of the pressure off of me. And I also feel like it includes them more in Thanksgiving."

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis Assigns Her Family Thanksgiving Dishes (Even Boyfriend Shane!) to Avoid Stress

This year has been a big one for the De Laurentiis household. In October, the celebrity chef opened up about Jade's first year of high school at a brand new school that follows a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum.

"I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," De Laurentiis told PEOPLE of her only child's fresh environment. "She's really enjoying herself."

According to her mom, the 9th grader has also appreciated a batch of independence since changing schools. "She doesn't have a uniform anymore," the Giada at Home host said. "She can buy lunch. I know it sounds silly, but she was never able to do that before. She loves the freedom that she now has."

Story continues

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis Says Daughter Jade, 14, 'Found Her People' at Her New High School

Giada DeLaurentiis and daughter Jade

Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis Jokes She's Spending Her Couples Vacation on the Phone with Daughter Jade

This summer, De Laurentiis shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself gabbing away on the phone with her now-freshman, all while on a trip to New York City with Farley.

"Jade's at camp, so anytime she gets the chance to call, I pick it up," she said as she gestured to her phone and put it to her ear.

In the caption, she hinted at how much time she's been spending on mother-daughter calls instead of paying attention to Farley.

"Shane's really enjoying our trip, @shanefarley," she joked.