Giada De Laurentiis Rings in the New Year with Food, Friends and Boyfriend Shane Farley

De Laurentiis and Farley have been dating for more than seven years

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Chef Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley at Amstel Light Burger Bash on February 26, 2016

Giada De Laurentiis had a New Year's Eve to remember.

The Giadzy founder, 53, documented her celebrations as she welcomed the New Year with boyfriend Shane Farley on her Instagram Story Sunday.

In one post, the TV chef captured "Shane's bar set up," which consisted of wine glasses, tumblers, beverages and a vase of flowers.

"How cute. Happy New Year, you guys!" De Laurentiis said behind the camera. "Wishing you all a safe and happy New Year," she added in her caption.

Farley was also featured in a follow-up slide, standing by a table with pizza. "@shanefarley on pizzas," De Laurentiis wrote across the photo.

Giada De Laurentiis/ Instagram Shane Farley pictured on Giada De Laurentiis' Instagram story on Dec. 31, 2023

De Laurentiis later shared another snap of more of her loved ones as they sat outside near a fire while posing for a group photo. She also shared a carousel post of different dishes. "My year in food 🍝 🍕🍰❤️," her caption read.



De Laurentiis and Farley have been dating for more than seven years. They recently attended F1 Las Vegas together with her daughter Jade. The trio took in the race from the chef's restaurant Giada at The Cromwell hotel.

"Best weekend!!" De Laurentiis wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

While there, De Laurentiis participated in a viral Instagram video along with her fellow chefs with restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip. Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, De Laurentiis, Lisa Vanderpump and Nobu Matsuhisa all showed off their moves while inside the Caesars Palaces Omnia night club.

Giada De Laurentiis Instagram Giada De Laurentiis and boyfriend Shane Farley.

"Rollin’ up to F1 #LikeACaesar with a couple of friends," the group captioned the silly dance video.

When she's not cheering on the F1 drivers, De Laurentiis is rooting for her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Todd Thompson, on stage. The Food Network alum and Thompson recently supported Jade at her high school musical performance.

Giada De Laurentiis Instagram Shane Farley, Giada De Laurentiis and her daughter Jade in 2020

The sophomore was performing in the show Working, according to De Laurentiis and Thompson's joint Instagram post. "#proudparents," they added in the caption.

The celebrity chef told PEOPLE in 2022 that Jade goes to a high school with a "less academic and more artsy" curriculum.

"I think that she's found her people. It's so wonderful to see that in high school," she said. "She's really enjoying herself."



