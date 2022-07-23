Giada de Laurentiis Was Forced to Clear the Air About Being Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend

Adrianna Freedman
·3 min read
Giada de Laurentiis Was Forced to Clear the Air About Being Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend


When we think of celebrity chefs, a few come to mind. But there is one guy who surpasses them all to be the king of Food Network: Bobby Flay. He's been a driving force with the channel since 1995, being the face of Throwdown with Bobby Flay, Beat Bobby Flay and Iron Chef America.

As with many Food Network shows, it's not uncommon to see stars go on each other's shows as guest. Bobby is no exception and he often finds himself working with famed Italian-American chef Giada de Laurentiis. The two one starred together on Food Network Star and Bobby and Giada in Italy. He's also been a guest on one of her various cooking shows. What's more, she has made her own appearances on Beat Bobby Flay, usually armed with worthy competitors who are determined to best him and claim the culinary victory.

With all the close work the two do together, it's plausible to think that the two may have been more than just good friends. As it turns out, one of them even set the record straight about their relationship.

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images
The thought of Bobby and Giada dating was so hyped by Food Network fans a few years ago, the Giadzy owner's rep had to clear up rumors about a possible romance when the duo were spotted holding hands outside of a New York City eatery in May 2015.

"Back in December, Giada had dinner at Bellato with her agent," Giada's rep told E! at the time. "Bobby Flay was also having dinner with some friends and dropped by Giada's table to say hi. They did not have dinner, nor was there any touching going on."

Alright — that somewhat answers the question. But we're still curious if they will ever date. Sadly for longtime fans of the twosome, it doesn't look like a love story is on the horizon. Giada has been dating boyfriend Shane Farley for nearly a decade now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shane Farley (@shanefarley)

The couple got together in 2015, a few months after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Todd Thompson. In case you're wondering how they're doing today, Giada and Shane recently went on an Italian vacation in June. Food Network viewers got a glimpse of their fun time via the celebrity chef's Instagram posts about their time in Europe.

As for Bobby, he's been through several high profile relationships over the years. The former Iron Chef was married to Debra Ponzek (1991-1993), Kate Connelly (1995-1998) — whom he shares daughter Sophie with — and Stephanie March (2005-2015). He even dated The Other Two actress Heléne Yorke from 2016-2019.

But right now, he's happiest with current girlfriend Christina Pérez, whom he met in 2021 through mutual friends. The couple went public in November, and he's talked about how good he feels in his current relationship.

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images
"She's so lovely. I'm really happy to have met her," Bobby told People in December 2021. "My life is so crazy hectic, and she's always the light at the end of the day for me."

Well, there you have it. While Bobby and Giada are not the romantic couple of our food dreams, we definitely love seeing them together on Food Network.

