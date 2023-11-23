Who Is Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend? All About Shane Farley

Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley have been dating since 2015

Giada De Laurentiis Instagram

Giada De Laurentiis and boyfriend Shane Farley have known each other for a decade.

When the pair met in 2013, De Laurentiis was married to her then-husband, Todd Thompson, with whom she shares her daughter, Jade, 15.

The Food Network veteran and Thompson divorced the following year in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. Following their split, De Laurentiis was not looking to jump back into the dating scene.

“After I divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating, just figuring things out,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “I had been with Jade's dad for 25 years. I didn't know what it meant not to be married," she said. "Once I got settled, Shane and I reconnected, and I felt like a kid again."

Related: Giada De Laurentiis and Boyfriend Shane Farley 'Turn Up the Heat' in Miami — See Her 'Hot' Look

De Laurentiis and Farley have been together for nearly eight years and she told PEOPLE in April 2022 that things were “going great.”

"I got lucky that I could find somebody relatively quickly after getting divorced," she said. "It's so far so good, which is lucky for me because when you're a single mom and you work, it could be tricky to find somebody that can accept that life."

So who is Shane Farley? Here’s everything to know about De Laurentiis’ longtime boyfriend.

He is an award-winning producer

Shane Farley Instagram

While his girlfriend has spent most of her career working in front of the camera, Farley has spent his behind it.

He is a four-time Emmy Award-winning producer, who has created, managed and consulted on hit shows including The Rachael Ray Show, The Voice, The Rosie O’Donnell Show and The Steve Harvey Show.

He also worked behind the scenes on De Laurentiis’ show, Giada at Home 2.0, while quarantining with the culinary expert during COVID-19.

The TV host posted a behind-the-scenes video of their production setup at home, featuring the production crew: Jade and Farley.

Story continues

“Never thought I’d be shooting a @foodnetwork show on my iPhone.. but here we are! Giada at home 2.0 season is premiering this Sat at 12pm on @foodnetwork! Here’s a bts look at how we shot it... a family project!!! Special thx to Jadey & @shanefarley #wecook,” she captioned the video.

Currently, he is working on the show Brunched by an Angel, where three psychic mediums connect with the spirits of the audience’s loved ones who have passed away.

He met Giada through work

Giada De Laurentiis Instagram

The couple met in 2013 when Farley was hired to produce a talk show with De Laurentiis and her good friend and fellow Food Network star, Bobby Flay.

"I just thought she was really smart and funny and I thought, 'God, she would be a great host for a show,'" he previously told PEOPLE about their initial meeting.

Although the talk show didn’t come to fruition, Farley and De Laurentiis remained good friends.

They started dating in 2015 after he moved to Los Angeles

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Farley, 50, moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to work on FABLife, a daytime talk show created by Tyra Banks. The set where FABLife filmed was also where De Laurentiis’ production company was stationed.

"We would bump into each other, we would grab a drink,” he shared with PEOPLE in 2018. “We were just friends and then eventually we started dating."

“Giada is one of the most positive people I have ever met," he said. “She's warm and absolutely beautiful — what you see on the outside is there on the inside as well."

He was previously married

Giada De Laurentiis Instagram

Farley was previously wed from 2000 to 2015 to New York-based personal trainer Jennifer Giamo.

The pair divorced in 2015, shortly before he moved to Los Angeles for work, and do not share any children.

His ex-wife wrote a candid piece for Thrive Global about their divorce and turning to meditation and Shamanism to get through the difficult time.

“As someone who hardly missed a workout, I didn't have the energy to walk my dog,” she wrote. “I was caught in the trap of destructive behavior despite my predilection toward wellness. I knew I had to try something different. A friend suggested I see her Shaman ... Learning to cope in the aftermath of divorce using these types of alternative methods can offer hope in what seems like a hopeless situation.”

He’s close to De Laurentiis’ daughter, Jade

Giada De Laurentiis Instagram

Farley has not only developed a close relationship with De Laurentiis over the years — but also with her daughter, Jade.

"I do not have children and to be able to have such a well-adjusted, fun kid around has been really nice," Farley previously told PEOPLE. "She's just a great child. She's smart. She's funny. She's adorable."

The trio can frequently be seen together on social media, spending holidays together, vacationing and celebrating momentous occasions such as her middle school graduation in 2022.

The proud mom posted a carousel of images that included one of Jade posing with Farley on her big day.

“I can’t believe how fast time flies! Soo proud of u Jadey! ♥️ On to the next exciting chapter- 9th grade!! #mommymoments,” she captioned the post.

He and De Laurentiis like to travel

Giada De Laurentiis Instagram

De Laurentiis and Farley work hard and play hard. Over the last two years, they have traveled to Hawaii, Miami, Italy and the Big Apple just to name a few, taking in the sights and enjoying decadent meals.

Related: Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Boyfriend Shane Farley During Italian Vacation

Jade frequently travels with them, but when she doesn’t, she’s top of mind. While the Giadzy founder and her boyfriend were on a couple's trip to New York City in 2022, the famous mom posted about how she spent most of their trip on the phone with her daughter who was away at summer camp.

“Shane’s really enjoying our trip 🤪 @shanefarley,” she captioned the video montage of her walking around town appearing to constantly be on the phone.

He knows the way to De Laurentiis’ heart is through food

Giada De Laurentiis Instagram

When you're a renowned chef, sometimes you just want someone to cook for you! For her 52nd birthday, Farley rose to the occasion and made his leading lady chicken biryani upon her request, a dish that took him four days to perfect for the birthday girl.



Showing his progress in a video posted to her Instagram, the TV producer revealed that he had to take multiple trips to the grocery store to push himself out of his comfort zone, jokingly declaring himself a “six or seven ingredients tops boyfriend."

His hard work paid off – De Laurentiis loved it. "The man has been working on this dish for four days, and it is divine," she said.

He encouraged De Laurentiis to remodel her kitchen with a cutout of herself buried in it

discovery+

In the 2021 discovery+ special, My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis, the renowned chef gave viewers a glimpse into creating her custom kitchen from the ground up, perfect for her professional cooking needs.

While under construction, De Laurentiis, Jade and Farley went to see the progress. Farley brought along a surprise he thought would be good to incorporate into the space – a cardboard cutout of De Laurentiis in a black evening gown.

Related: Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Sneaks Cardboard Cutout of Her Into Walls of Renovated Kitchen

"This is what I decided to bring to put in the wall," he said as he unveiled the cutout.

De Laurentiis was game and dated the cutout with a marker before allowing the contractors to nail the cutout into the wall prior to the drywall installation.

"Shane's a lot of fun. He's very spontaneous and loves to laugh," she shared with PEOPLE in 2018. "It's one of my favorite things about our relationship."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.