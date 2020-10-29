‘Ghus Ke Maara’: Pak Min Admits to Pulwama, Then Makes U-Turn

Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday, 29 October, said in their national assembly that the Pulwama terror attack was an "achievement under the leadership of Imran Khan."

The attack, on 14 February 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, killed 40 CRPF jawans.

“ Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of entire community, under the leadership of Imran Khan,” Chaudhury said.

On 14 February last year, a terrorist vehicle laden with explosives had rammed into a CRPF convoy, which had 78 buses and nearly 2,500 personnel travelling from Jammu and Srinagar.

The attack had heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, despite the latter denying responsibility and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claiming responsibility for the same.

After the statement created an uproar in the assembly, the minister appeared to take a u-turn and said: "Pulwama ke waqiye ke baad, jab humne India ko ghus ke maara (When we hit India in their home after the incident at Pulwama," reported NDTV.

