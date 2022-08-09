Ghulam Sadiq: Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder after teen stabbed to death in Leytonstone

(Met Police)

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing Ghulam Sadiq to death on a busy London high street.

Ghulam Sadiq, 18, was found suffering multiple knife wounds outside a pizza restaurant in High Road, Leytonstone at 2.15pm on Saturday.

Despite desperate attempts by paramedics to revive him Ghulam, a popular young man from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old was arrested in Walsall on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, police said, adding the teenager is still in custody.

A special post mortem is scheduled to take place at Haringey Mortuary on Tuesday.

Friends held a candle-lit vigil last night at the spot where Ghulam fell.

A business owner paid tribute to “loveable rogue” Ghulam who regularly cycled up and down the high street.

He told the Standard: “Ghulam had a beautiful, mesmerising smile and braces which made him look adorable.

“He was a kind and gentle person. Respectful. If I was ever outside my store and he saw me, he would stop by ask after me, my staff and my business.”

He added: “To think that such a young life has been taken, is an utter tragedy. I’m just so shocked and heartbroken that such a beautiful soul has lost his life at such a young age.”

DCI Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This arrest shows that our investigation is making progress but I am still keen to hear from anyone who was in the High Road area of Leytonstone at around 2:15pm on Saturday afternoon and who saw anything that could assist us to get in contact.“Ghulam’s family have been devastated by this terrible tragedy and the thoughts of us all continue to be with them.

“Ghulam was attacked in broad daylight on a busy street.

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident. I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who saw anything, who took images or video of the incident, or road users who may have dashcam footage from being in the area to get in touch. No piece of information is too insignificant.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, with the reference 3896/06AUG. Alternatively, you can upload images and footage via this portal.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.