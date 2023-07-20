Get Ghoulish With Nike Ja 1 "Halloween"

It's never too early to get into the Halloween spirit. NBA point guard Ja Morant is helping us do just that a first look at his Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" colorway.

Glowing in an acidic Frankenstein-inspired hue, the spooky sneakers feature intricate details for horror lovers. The Swoosh arrives in an olive hue, complete with slashes, presumably left from the clawing zombie hands on the side. The collar is ravaged by even more zombie limbs, while the Nike checks on the tongue and "12" logos seep in a blood-red hue. The Zoom-cushioned soles mirror cemetery soil, thanks to a two-toned gum and green color palette. Morant leaves his mark, placing his signature on the tongues and insoles.

The Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" sneakers will drop around Halloween via Nike and other retailers.