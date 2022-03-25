'Ghostwire: Tokyo' Drops an 18-Minute Look at Its Gameplay

Celebrating its launch today, Tango Gameworks has now dropped an 18-minute look at the gameplay for Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Created by the studio behind The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo is set in a futuristic Tokyo, Japan, which has become overrun by Hannya, a mysterious supernatural being that caused 99% of the city's population to vanish. Through Ethereal Weaving, players will confront evil spirits throughout the city using hand-gesture-based combat, casting spells like Doctor Strange to free souls that have been trapped by the antagonist and freeing them with katashiro paper dolls. The enemies you'll face are all inspired by Japanese folklore and mythology too, giving you a dive into the country's culture on top of an intense gaming experience.

For those interested, Ghostwire: Tokyo is now available for the Playstation 5 and PC via Steam. Check out the gameplay trailer above and head over to the game's PlayStation page to learn more.

Elsewhere in gaming, Netflix has announced three new mobile games, including its first-ever FPS experience.