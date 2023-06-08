'Ghosts' Utkarsh Ambudkar and Wife Naomi Welcome Baby No. 3, Daughter Leka: Photos

Utkarsh Ambudkar and wife Naomi are already parents to son Bhumi, 3, and daughter Tiare, 8

UTKARSH AMBUDKAR/Instagram Utkasrh Ambudkar and newborn daughter

Utkarsh Ambudkar officially has a family of five!

The Ghosts star, 39, and wife Naomi have welcomed a baby girl — joining the couple's 3-year-old son Bhumi and daughter Tiare, 8 — Ambudkar confirmed on Instagram Thursday.

The couple named their baby girl Leka Lesina Indu Ambudkar and have not revealed further details of her birth.

"Welcome to the human experience, Leka Lesina Indu Ambudkar. Your mama is a superhero and we can’t wait to teach you all the words to 'Regulate,'" the new dad of three wrote. "God-if you’re real - thank you."

The couple tied the knot in September 2019. After his wife gave birth to Bhumi, Ambudkar opened up about life with a newborn to Indian daily newspaper Telangana Today.

"We just started feeding our son solids, so it is harrowing," he said in December 2020. "If you guys want to watch a horror movie, just come to my house at 3 a.m. every night, I've got a screaming banshee of a son who's dropping bombs. I'm sleep deprived."

Because he is also a girl dad, he added that their home is "constantly in fairy mode," joking: "If you ask my daughter right now what she wants to be when she grows up, she'll tell you a fairy. So, we 100 percent believe and support magic in our household!"

While speaking to PEOPLE in April 2022, he talked about juggling professional life with parenthood.

"When I'm not working, I'm doing what I imagine most parents do, which is just trying not to lose your s---," he joked, adding: "No, we do the pickups from school and the drop-offs, and we had a great birthday party this weekend, normal stuff."

Ambudkar also shared that his kids appreciate hearing his voice in animated films, especially when he's playing a "good guy."

"Look, I played a bad guy in [The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild] on Disney+, which didn't... I mean, my son loved that I was a dinosaur," he explained. "My daughter's like, 'Do you have to play a bad guy every time?' Because in Free Guy I was kind of a bad guy for half the movie, too, until I become a good guy at the end."

