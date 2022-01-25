Ghosts renewed by CBS and nobody is more surprised than superfan Mark Hamill

It looks like Ghosts has scared up a surprise superfan. After the freshman sitcom earned a season 2 pickup from CBS, the Mark Hamill went on Twitter to share his gratitude to his 4.8 million followers.

"This IS a surprise to me (seems as though everything I like gets canceled), but a WONDERFUL surprise indeed," Hamill wrote. "Ghosts is a delight: smart, witty, whimsical, very funny with a BRILLIANT cast that is beyond perfection."

The cast quickly showed their appreciation. Star Rose McIver replied, "Thank you Mark! What an incredible endorsement" while Sheila Carrasco tweeted in all caps "MR. HAMILL I AM CURRENTLY FREAKING OUT THAT YOU WATCH OUR SHOW!!! TYSM!!"

CBS calls Ghosts the "fasting growing new show" because it has averaged 8.06 million viewers this season, more than has been attracted by any other sitcom on competing networks. It is No. 2 most-watched comedy on broadcast TV, behind Young Sheldon (9.14 million).

The single-camera sitcom stars McIver (iZombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect) as Sam and Jay, a young couple who inherit a haunted mansion of ghostly misfits — like Brandon Scott Jones as a three-centuries-old militiaman, Rebecca Wisocky as an 1800s woman of society, and Danielle Pinnock as a sassy, Prohibition-era lounge singer — who couldn't scare a mouse. A freak accident enables Sam to see her otherworldly roommates, who aren't inclined to make room for two humans. "It's a family comedy, but the weirdest family you can see," Ambudkar told EW in the fall.

Besides Ghosts, CBS also recently picked up new seasons of The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola for the 2022-23 TV season.

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

