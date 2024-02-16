“Ghosts” bosses explain why [SPOILER] got 'sucked off'

The season 3 premiere said farewell to one of the main spirits.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 3 premiere of Ghosts, "The Owl."

The season 2 finale of Ghosts ended on a massive cliffhanger as Sam (Rose McIver) realized one of the ghosts has been "sucked off," the series' hilarious term for when one of its spirits ascends. So, heading into the season 3 premiere, fans were left wondering which of the characters would be getting a goodbye.

It's a question that showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman asked themselves at the end of season 2. "We had a lot of different notions, but our plan was to talk it out and see which path we wanted to follow," Port tells EW. "You gotta go down the path to see how fruitful it is and see what it leads to and what it does for the whole next season, so that's what we did."

Jonathan Wenk/CBS Richie Moriarty as Pete, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, and Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac

The episode wasted no time in revealing which of the ghosts had found peace, and it was none other than Flower (Sheila Carrasco). "Flower checked a lot of boxes for a candidate," Wiseman says. "It would be believable that she got sucked off because she had some growth toward the end of season 2, and there was a lot of different reactions people could have to her disappearing. Thor [Devan Chandler Long], obviously, is going to be crushed. It's the person he loves most in the world. And then other people are going to be jealous or be happy for her. It just seemed like it created a lot of stories for us to mine."

Although fans might feel sad for the departure, unlike other television deaths, the character was already dead. So within the world of the show, it's not necessarily all sad. "The other ghosts are somewhat used to this and they probably see it a little differently," Wiseman says. "It's not like Flower died. This is the thing that they all want, this is the thing that they're all desperately trying to have happen. It's not that they're not sad, obviously when someone leaves your life, you're sad to see the person go, even if it's to a good thing, but it's complicated. To Sam, it is sort of like she lost someone."



CBS Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn and Sheila Carrasco as Flower on 'Ghosts'

Even without Flower around to accidentally (or not) get humans high, there are still plenty of ghostly antics to come. "We're going to learn a lot about Hetty's [Rebecca Wisocky] backstory this season," Port says, while Wiseman adds, "We're going to learn an additional ghost power near the end of the season, which will be surprising for a lot of people."



And, of course, the idea of getting "sucked off" is always present for the ghosts. In fact, it's such a big part of the show because it came from the original UK series. "For 'sucked off' we have to give credit to the original English creators, that was in their show first," Wiseman says. "It was actually something that, when we got picked up, they specifically emailed us and said, 'Here's the term we use, feel free to use it.' Obviously they were very proud of it because it's so funny and we took it and we've used it a lot."

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

