Ghosts announces surprise Christmas special

Ghosts will return for one last Christmas special, it's been confirmed.

The acclaimed BBC comedy series was confirmed to be coming to an end earlier this year, with the fifth and final season set to premiere on Friday (October 6).

However, fans will officially bid Button House farewell in December with one final festive episode.

The good news was announced by the Ghosts team on social media, who wrote: "The final series of Ghosts starts on Friday... but there might be one last present under the Christmas tree this year #BBCGhosts".

Led by Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Ghosts follows a young couple, Alison and Mike, as they navigate sharing their country house with a group of ghosts from different historical periods.

Recently teasing what fans can expect to see from the final outing, Ritchie told Digital Spy: "They will get the answers from some of the questions of the characters' backstories and I hope that they feel that the ending does justice to the show, to the characters.

"It's hard to say as that's quite a tall order. I also hope that they feel optimistic at the end of it."

Ghosts' fifth and final series will premiere on October 6 at 8.30pm on BBC One.

