Ghostly images captured along the shores of Lake Erie

Check out these photos, captured by Ben Tucci along the shores of Lake Erie in Dunnville, Ontario.

The ghostly formations - dubbed "Jack Frost" or the "Grim Reaper," depending on your outlook, Tucci says, are ice structures that formed over lampposts near his lakehouse property.

As intricate as they may be, humans had no part in their construction: Mother Nature is the only artist here, and her tools were waves, the wind, and chilly temperatures.

"I had an old bungalow-style cottage on this site which was heavily damaged in a bad storm Halloween 2019," Tucci tells The Weather Network via email.

"It turned out that it was cheaper to tear it down and rebuild bigger and better, than to attempt to repair the old one. On February 28, 2020, on one of my visits to the cottage before demo was to start, this is what I found when I walked to the lakeside of the property."

Tucci says his initial reaction was one of "awe," and immediately thought to immortalize the formations on camera.

"They are going to make for a most interesting post," Tucci recalls thinking, and his instinct was correct.

The images have gotten quite a bit of attention online, gathering more than 3,000 likes and showing up on various media outlets.

During winter, water from Lake Erie is known to crash ashore and encase objects in ice. Sometimes, those structures are relatively small - like the posts in Tucci's photos. But under the right conditions, significant waves can move inland, causing entire homes to freeze over.