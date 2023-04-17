What is ghosting? Ana de Armas reveals she’s been ghosted by men

Ana de Armas reveals she was ghosted (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

If you’re single and trying to navigate the slightly tumultuous social seesaw of dating, then you won’t be surprised by the umpteen new terms that pop up every week to describe the unexpected ups and downs of relationships.

From benching and breadcrumbing to catfishing and cuffing season, modern dating deserves its own dictionary with the amount of new words it has added to our vocabulary.

Hollywood superstar Ana de Armas, who has been making appearances to promote her new movie Ghosted alongside Chris Evans, revealed that she, too, has been ghosted by men.

Her co-star Chris Evans, however, said he had never ghosted anyone himself. But de Armas wasn’t quite sure he was telling the truth.

Evans added that he would rather be ghosted as it would give him room to assume “they maybe changed their number” and white lies similar to that to ease your heartache.

But what exactly is ghosting? Here’s everything you need to know about the new dating it-term.

What is ghosting?

Picture this: you’ve met a person who seems quite lovely. As you both start to get to know each other, asking thoughtful questions and staring at your phone excitedly to see their answers, the person you’re dating suddenly disappears. You stop getting answers to your texts and you never see them again.

You, my friend, have been ghosted.

Ghosting is when a person suddenly cuts off all contact and practically becomes an unreachable ghost, because they are no longer interested in getting to know you.

Given a ghost’s nebulous, hazy, basically non-existent nature, the name fits perfectly.

The act itself, some psychologists have suggested, can be quite damaging.

Talking about it, co-founder of the dating app So Syncd Jessica Alderson explains: “Whether ghosting is or isn’t acceptable all depends on the situation. Generally, if you’ve built a meaningful connection with someone and they’ve treated you with respect, then ghosting isn’t acceptable. It can cause hurt feelings and the lack of closure can leave people feeling confused.

“However, if you are dealing with someone who is showing toxic behaviour, such as being manipulative or abusive, then ghosting can be an effective way to protect yourself from further harm. In this case, it’s more about self-preservation than being rude.

“A lot of the time, in the early stages of dating, ghosting doesn’t come from a place of immaturity, selfishness, or any strong emotions—it’s simply indifference. If someone has a lot going on and if you haven’t had time to build a meaningful connection, it usually comes down to them prioritising other areas of their lives above you.”

While Alderson says ghosting isn’t done maliciously most of the time, it can cause a lot of pain and confusion. She added: “It’s crucial to only invest in relationships with people who value you as a person so, if you are ghosted, try to see it as an opportunity to find someone who recognises your worth.”