Ghostface Brings His Knife-Wielding Lunatic Antics to New York City in ‘Scream VI’ Teaser

So not only is Ghostface a murderous, knife-wielding lunatic, but now he’s also an active contributor to the gentrification of New York City. In the first look trailer for Scream 6, hitting theaters March 10, the villain follows the franchise’s familiar cast of tormented characters to the city.

The four Woodsboro survivors — Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding), and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) — moved in hopes of starting over with a clean slate following the latest string of Woodsboro slaughters, but, as the film’s tagline reads, “In a city of millions, no one hears you scream.”

Ghostface first strikes on Halloween, when he can easily blend in on the trains packed with other civilians donning his infamous mask. After the train pulls out of the Times Square subway station, all four survivors on board, he makes his move — striking Mindy first. Unfortunately for them, they can run, but they can’t hide.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream VI will also see the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed and Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers. Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving will also feature in the film.

