‘Ghostbusters’ Stars Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon Say First Time in Iconic Firehouse Was ‘Out of Body’ Experience | Video

In the world of “Ghostbusters,” there are few locations more iconic than the firehouse where the team sets up shop. Originally introduced in the 1984 original, it has taken on a special meaning for fans of the franchise (if you’re near the actual firehouse in New York, a photo is a must). Part of what makes “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” so much fun is that the series returns to the firehouse for an entirely new adventure.

We asked the cast of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” – Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Ernie Hudson – what their first moments were like in that space. You can watch the video above.

“Just surreal – to be there in the firehouse with all the props that were all from the original film. The Ecto-1 that was from the original film, sitting right there. The rest of the cast, from the original film, they were standing right there. The entire experience was a little out of body,” Rudd said.

“They were a little gobsmacked because it was just like it was in 1984,” Coon added. “It would have been different if they hadn’t been there and it was just us inhabiting that space. But because they were there, it feels like a fever dream.”

In “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” both the new gang, led by the Spangler family (Coon, Wolfhard, Grace) and science teacher-turned-father-figure Gary (Rudd), plus the classic Ghostbusters (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Hudson and Annie Potts) face off against an ancient evil, who looks to turn Manhattan into an icy graveyard – in the middle of summer. It’s a hoot. Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Emily Alyn Lind, James Acaster and William Atherton also star.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is in theaters everywhere right now.

