Ghostbusters star promises new movie will "surprise everybody"

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to be "a wonderful film", according to Sigourney Weaver – which is just as well, considering the movie's numerous delays.

Just a few weeks after Afterlife's release date was pushed back a final time, Sigourney – who is set to reprise her role as Dana Barrett in the Ghostbusters II sequel – has reassured fans that the new title will "surprise everybody".

In a good way, that is.

Speaking to ET Canada ahead of Afterlife's November premiere, the actress explained the decision behind making yet another Ghostbusters story. "We just wanted to make a wonderful film," she admitted. "In those days you didn't really make sequels."

As for the new movie's tone, fans can expect it to be "full of heart". Weaver added: "It's very funny. It's very charming. And it will surprise everybody. It's just a glorious film."

Starring ageless favourite Paul Rudd, The Leftovers' Carrie Coon, and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set 30 years on from the events of Ghostbusters II.

Directed by Jason Reitman, taking over the franchise reins from his father Ivan, Afterlife follows single mum Callie (Coon) and her two kids as they relocate to a small Oklahoma town where they unearth their connection to the original Ghostbusters.

As well as introducing a new host of ghost-busting characters, Afterlife – which holds no connection to Paul Feig's doomed female-led reboot – will feature cameos from the likes of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

Forget strange, there's something exciting in the neighbourhood.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out in cinemas on November 19, 2021.

