‘Ghostbusters’ Star Ernie Hudson Speaks Out On 2016 All-Female Reboot
In an interview with The Independent, original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson said he was disappointed with the 2016 all-female reboot of the franchise.
While he allowed that the 2016 cast members — Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones — were all “brilliantly funny on their own,” he didn’t think the finished product resonated with fans.
“Fans were really invested in the story and the characters, and I think it was disappointing,” Hudson said. “I enjoyed the movie. But I think it wasn’t what fans were hoping for.”
Hudson had a brief cameo in the film as an unrelated character. But he said that his main issue with the film was rebooting an existing franchise.
“Look, I’m a fan of (2016 director) Paul Feig, so I have nothing negative about him to say,” he said. “Other than: I don’t quite understand why you do a reboot, you know what I mean? Just make another movie.”
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, brings Original “Ghostbusters” stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Hudson back in their original roles.
