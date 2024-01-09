‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s Release Date Pushed Forward By Sony

Columbia Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has pushed up its release date by one week, from March 29 to March 22, 2024, Sony announced on Tuesday.

Set to screen in IMAX and premium large formats, the latest picture in the storied Ghostbusters franchise watches as the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

More from Deadline

Based on Ivan Reitman’s 1984 classic Ghostbusters penned by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts. Gil Kenan directed from his script written with Jason Reitman. Producers on the project include Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld. Exec producers are Aykroyd, JoAnn Perritano, Amie Karp, Erica Mills and Eric Reich.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.