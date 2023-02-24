We Have a Ghost, review: who else but Jennifer Coolidge would play a fraudulent TV medium?

Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Coolidge, We Have a Ghost, Netflix - Scott Saltzman/netflix

Eddie Murphy used to have a stand-up routine about race in America vis-à-vis haunted houses: unlike the white casts of horror films, he observed, a black family would simply pack their things and leave as soon as a ghost popped up. So perhaps it’s progress of sorts that 40 years later, Hollywood (and specifically Netflix) has made a film in which a black family stays put.

Meet the Presleys: father Frank (Anthony Mackie), mother Melanie (Erica Ash), and teenage brothers Fulton (Niles Fitch) and Kevin (Jahi Winston), who can’t believe the good deal they’ve got on a grandly crumbling Victorian abode. The catch is that one of its prior residents, by the name of Ernest – or at least that’s the name on his bowling shirt – is still hanging around in spectral form, rattling and moaning and wafting through the brickwork.

Wordlessly played by David Harbour, Ernest tries to spook his new housemates, but Kevin catches him on cameraphone, Dad realises the clip could be a moneymaker, uploads it to YouTube, and the thing goes viral. Online loons descend, followed by a fraudulent TV medium (Jennifer Coolidge – who else?) And later a CIA squad of paranormal exterminators – which, like so many of the ideas here, was last operational in the 1980s.

Expanding Geoff Manaugh's 2017 short story Ernest, writer-director Christopher Landon has fun stripping ideas from the likes of Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice and ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, then recalibrating them for 2020s tastes. One fiendish highlight is a montage in which Kevin’s footage tears through TikTok, sparking everything from ‘the Ernest Challenge’, in which users film each other running into walls, to lip-synched performances of his mum's hysterical screams, to impassioned chants of “ghost rights are human rights”. (“Just because you’re not made of matter doesn’t mean you don’t matter,” one poster mistily opines.)

As in Landon’s terrific body-swap horror comedy Freaky, there’s often a surprisingly thoughtful undercurrent to these zany riffs, and the tone is nicely judged for younger teens. But where Freaky was relatively honed, this rambles to a fault, taking numerous optional detours – including an incongruously lavish car chase – en route to an emotional climax that doesn’t quite land.

I was perplexed, too, by Kevin getting the girl in the end, bashful snog and all, since much of the rest of the film seems to imply he is gay, from the suggestions of tension with his father over his sexuality to some amusing swerves of conventionally ‘straight’ rites of passage. It could be a misreading on my part, or perhaps those moments are the ghost of a bolder film, still lingering in the shadows after studio notes killed it off.

12cert, 127 min. On Netflix from February 24