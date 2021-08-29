The Ghost: On Nagarjuna’s 62nd Birthday, Makers Unveil Title and First Look Poster of the Superstar’s Next!

On the occasion of Nagarjuna's 62nd birthday today (August 29), the makers of his next unveiled the first look and title of the actor's film. Titled The Ghost, this one stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The poster sees scared people kneeling down in front of the superstar.

