'Ghost guns,' handguns growing concern in Saskatoon, police firearms report says

·4 min read
Twenty-two of the 54 gunshot incidents reported in 2021 involved handguns, compared to 10 involving rifles and 12 involving shotguns, a Saskatoon Police Service report says. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)
Twenty-two of the 54 gunshot incidents reported in 2021 involved handguns, compared to 10 involving rifles and 12 involving shotguns, a Saskatoon Police Service report says. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Handguns and untraceable firearms are a growing concern in Saskatoon, the city's Board of Police Commissioners heard Thursday during a discussion of the Saskatoon Police Service's first firearms report.

The report is connected to the development of a Saskatoon Police Service gun crime strategy.

"When you start looking at national trends with respect to firearms and firearms activity, being a major centre, we know that there's going to be … firearms coming into our community and leaving our community," said Patrick Nogier, the service's superintendent in charge of the criminal investigation division.

Last year, police in the city recorded 168 incidents involving firearms.

While the number was the same as in 2020, it still reflects a 17 per cent increase compared to the five-year average of 143 occurrences, according to the report.

Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Service

In 2021, officers responded to 54 gunshot incidents in Saskatoon, meaning incidents where someone actually pulled the trigger on weapon.

In 70 per cent of these events, there was a person who was shot, or being shot at.

The other 30 per cent include reports of gunshots that were not directed at a specific person or group, as well as shots fired at a home or business, the report says.

In 23 of the 54 incidents, police say they don't know the motivation behind firing the shots. However, 28 per cent of the gun crime events were gang motivated or associated, they say.

The report further showed that none of the seven homicides in the city in 2021 came as a result of illegal gun activity.

Handguns pose 'significant threat'

In total, police seized 590 firearms in 2021. Of those, 66 per cent are considered "crime guns" and 34 per cent were firearms turned over to police by the public without any association to a criminal event.

Of the 392 crime guns, 210 — 54 per cent — were handguns, the report says.

Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Service

Those weapons are particularly dominant when it comes to crimes involving guns being fired, which Nogier said is concerning.

Twenty-two of the 54 gunshot incidents in 2021 involved handguns, compared to 10 involving rifles and 12 involving shotguns, the report says.

"Being able to access a handgun and hide a handgun and predominantly use a handgun poses a significant threat in the community," said Nogier.

Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Service

"When you start seeing what's being taken and being reported as thefts from residences, we're not seeing a lot of handguns. So where are the handguns coming from?"

There were 39 stolen firearms reported in 2021. The vast majority were long guns such as rifles, while only 13 per cent were handguns, according to the report.

That suggests that handguns are being transported into Saskatchewan or manufactured locally, said Nogier.

Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Service

Ghost guns an emerging problem

Another emerging concern across Canada are "ghost guns," or untraceable guns, due to 3D printing becoming more readily available to the public, the report says.

In January, officers in the city executed a search warrant for 3D-printed firearms and components.

"These are guns that do not show up and you cannot track or trace," said Nogier.

"We know that this is going to be a potential threat for us."

Looking south of the border, as an example, officers in California took roughly 35,000 firearms off the street in 2021, he said — 30 per cent of which were ghost guns.

"Historically what we experience in Canada is roughly 10 per cent of what they experience in the States with respects to gun activity," he said.

"In California, next year, they're anticipating that 50 per cent of the guns that they will be dealing with are ghost guns."

Nogier added this raises some alarms in regard to what might happen in this community.

The findings in the report generally raise concerns for police officers, he said.

"There is more of an awareness from our front-line personnel that when they do pull a vehicle over that's been suspected of being involved in criminal activity, the likelihood of guns has never been higher now than it has been in the last two decades," said Nogier.

But in spite of some of the troubling numbers in the report, he told CBC that it's not intended to create fear in the city.

"We want to make sure that we get in front of it rather than have to react to problems that might arise," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oscars To Mandate Vaccination, Negative Tests For Many Attendees

    The decision comes after some celebrities reacted with fury over reports that there would be no vaccination requirement at the Academy Awards.

  • B.C. health authority issues urgent drug alert to prevent overdose

    KELOWNA, B.C. — An urgent drug alert has been issued for the Interior Health region of British Columbia after extreme levels of fentanyl and a benzodiazepine were found in drug samples tested throughout the area. Interior Health says there is a high risk of fatal overdose from substances that come in all colours and textures and are sold as Down and fentanyl. It says drug users should be aware that substances could contain up to 55 per cent fentanyl, up from the average of 10 per cent, and 25 pe

  • B.C. eases work-from-home rules as COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's top doctor has updated her public health orders as more employees return to their workplaces with COVID-19 infections dropping. The Health Ministry says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has updated her workplace safety order, removing a requirement that employees be allowed to work from home, if possible, unless employers had an operational need for them on site. It says all workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still requ

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air

    BEIJING — In a quiet moment after the podium ceremony, Chinese phenom Su Yiming told Canada's Max Parrot he'd been one of his idols for years. The Canadian had been a big reason why he'd worked so hard heading into the Beijing Olympics, Su told Parrot. In snowboarding's big air final at the Beijing Olympics, Parrot captured the bronze medal about a week after winning gold in slopestyle. But it was the 17-year-old Su who put on a clinic to clinch big air gold, landing front- and back-side 1800s o

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • IOC on Ukrainian Olympian: 'The field of play ... is not the place for any kind of statement'

    Citing an "axiomatic" need to keep politics out of the Games, the IOC says it reached out to Vladyslav Heraskevych about his "No War in Ukraine" sign.

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.

  • Norway takes Olympic gold medal in biathlon team relay

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Russians took the lead right at the start of the Olympic four-man biathlon relay Tuesday and stayed well out front until a shooting meltdown at the very end allowed Norway to get a glimpse of gold. Eduard Latypov arrived at the range all alone but missed four of the five targets. He used all three of his spare rounds and still had to ski two penalty loops as France, Norway and Germany closed in. Norwegian anchor Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen hit all five of his target

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Toronto Argonauts add another offensive weapon in speedster Brandon Banks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts added another free-agent offensive weapon Sunday in former Tiger-Cat receiver Brandon (Speedy B) Banks. The 34-year-old Banks spent the last eight seasons in Hamilton, a receiving and return threat who was named the CFL's most outstanding player in 2019 and top special-teams player in 2015. He left the club in late January, saying he "will always bleed black and gold." Perhaps, but now he will wear Double Blue, along with former Winnipeg star running back Andrew H