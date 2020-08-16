Ghost of The Dead Returns? Mum Finds Her Deceased Daughter's Spirit Playing Around Her Own Grave in New Mexico, Pics of Spooky Visitor Go Viral

Spotting a spooky ghost can freak out so many people. But a mother in New Mexico could not hold back her tears when she saw the spirit of her 2-year-old dead daughter visiting her own grave. The spooky incident took place at a graveyard in New Mexico. The bereaved mother who lost her daughter two years ago shared the incident on a Facebook group. She narrated the entire incident of the spooky figure visiting the grave which was captured by another family on their camera. She has even shared the pictures as proof and strongly believes that it was none other than the spirit of her own daughter. Ghost Caught on Camera With Its Pet! NY Couple See Spooky Shadows in Their Home (Watch Viral Video).

The incident took place in the Mosanic Cemetery in Las Cruces, New Mexico where little Faviola Rodriguez has been buried. Faviola passed in September 2018. Two years on, her mother Saundra Gonzales believes her spirit returned to the grave. The family has been facing problems about people stealing stuff from her daughter's grave so they've asked the workers her to keep a watch on the visitors. When another family experienced the same issue, they had a camera placed on their son's headstone. This was because their son's killer would come and vandalise the grave. Holy Sh*t! Dead Body Waves From Inside His Coffin at Cremation Ground, Spooky Viral Video Will Scare the Bejesus Out of You.

A little girl was spotted in their camera in the middle of the night. Concerned that she probably had lost her way, the family came at the cemetery to show the footage to the workers. The workers said that they knew the girl and took them to Faviola's gravesite. The following day, when Faviola's mum and grandmother visited her grave, they met with the other family who had captured the girl on camera. Saundra could not control her tears with what she saw. She said, "I know that is my daughter. There is not one ounce of doubt in my heart because it looks like her head to toe, from her hair to her clothes and chanclas." She has narrated it all on a Facebook post along with the pictures of the spirit.

This post has gone viral and people offered the mum a lot of support in the comments and someone even said it is probably a message that she is happy in heaven. Many called her "God's Angel." Noticing the pictures of Faviola and the girl on camera, they do look strikingly similar! Do you believe in ghosts? What do you think about this spooky sighting?