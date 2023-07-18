Ghosn says Nissan, Renault are going for mini alliance with rebalancing deal

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese automaker and Renault are trying to go for "very small and reduced" cooperation between them with a deal to overhaul their long-standing alliance.

"With the latest agreement, they're trying to go for a mini alliance with a very reduced scope of cooperation," Ghosn told reporters in Tokyo via video stream.

Nissan and Renault are holding discussions about a final agreement to overhaul their alliance, after announcing in January that the deal will see Renault bring down its stake in Nissan to 15% from about 43% to put them on an equal level.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)