Ghosi Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date

Ghosi Vidhan Sabha seat is situated in the Jehanabad district of Bihar. The Ghosi Assembly constituency falls under the Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency. It has been a JDU seat since 2010. Voting for the Ghosi constituency election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 voting will take place in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The first phase voting will take place on October 28 will the Bihar election results will be declared on November 10 for all phases. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Here is the detailed Phase 1 Schedule For Bihar Assembly Polls

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The Ghosi election was won by JDU's Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma in Bihar polls 2015. He had defeated Rahul Kumar of the HAM(S). The candidates on Ghosi seat for 2020 Bihar polls include Rakesh Kumar Singh of the LJP, Rahul Kumar of the JDU and Ram Bali Singh Yadav of the CPIM among others.

Bihar election is the first major poll in the country, taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision of the LJP to fight elections alone in the state has brought a huge twist to the battle for Bihar. The big question now is whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will return to power on the state.