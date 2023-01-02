GHL Systems Berhad's (KLSE:GHLSYS) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

GHL Systems Berhad's (KLSE:GHLSYS) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study GHL Systems Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GHL Systems Berhad is:

5.1% = RM27m ÷ RM528m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of GHL Systems Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.1% ROE

As you can see, GHL Systems Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 14%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 4.5% seen by GHL Systems Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.0% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if GHL Systems Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is GHL Systems Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

GHL Systems Berhad has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 105%, which suggests that the company is dipping into more than just its profits to pay its dividend and that shows in its low earnings growth number. That's a huge risk in our books.

Additionally, GHL Systems Berhad has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 22% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 6.8% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by GHL Systems Berhad can be open to many interpretations. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

