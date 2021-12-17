Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Maxwell won't testify as defence rests case

Ghislaine Maxwell in court during jury selection for her trial

Defence attorneys in the federal sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell have rested their case after only two days and nine witnesses.

Ms Maxwell, 59, is accused of grooming underage girls for abuse by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She has pleaded not guilty.

In court on Friday, she said the government had not proven the case against her, so there was no need for her to testify.

Closing arguments will begin on Monday.

The Briton has been in a US jail cell since her arrest last year. She faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted on charges of sex trafficking and perjury.

Prosecutors have called Ms Maxwell a predator who manipulated young girls and served them up to Epstein, her former boyfriend and business associate. Over two weeks of testimony, they called 24 witnesses, including four accusers.

But her lawyers argued that accusers' testimony was impacted by "[lapses in] memory, manipulation and money". They also alleged the government needed a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.

Epstein died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

A spokesperson for the Maxwell family had previously said she would not take the stand because she was "too fragile" after being poorly treated in detention.

Additionally, Ms Maxwell told the judge on Friday the government has not proven the case against her beyond a reasonable doubt.

Earlier, lawyers brought in two FBI agents to testify about discrepancies between recent testimony by Ms Maxwell's accusers and their law enforcement statements.

A former girlfriend of Epstein - Eva Andersson-Dubin - also testified for the defence on Friday.

A former physician and Miss Sweden winner, she said she had dated Epstein on and off from 1983 to 1991 and that her children called him "Uncle Jeff".

She denied involvement in group sexual encounters with a Maxwell accuser who testified last week.

But when pressed by prosecutors about the extent of her memory, she said "I can't remember the past... sometimes I can't remember what happened a month ago." She explained it was because of a health issue.

Mrs Dubin married billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin in 1994 and the couple was close to both Epstein and Ms Maxwell.

The four were discussed in 2016 depositions of Virginia Giuffre, the most vocal Epstein accuser, and Rinaldo Rizzo, a former butler to the Dubins.

Mrs Giuffre has claimed the Dubins were her first sexual encounter "after my training" by Ms Maxwell, while Mr Rizzo had said he recalled that a 15-year-old girl came into his kitchen and said she had been pressured into sex on Epstein's private island.

The Dubins have vigorously denied these allegations, saying they "were horrified by and completely unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's unspeakable conduct".

Mrs Dubin previously defended Epstein in his 2008 state sex crimes case in Florida, writing in a testimonial that she "could not ask for a better friend or godfather to my children".

The trial was thrown into disarray after defence lawyers asked the judge for more time to produce their witnesses.

"We are flying people across the country, across the pond, our client's life is on the line, and we are given only a half a day to put on a witness," said attorney Laura Menninger.

Judge Alison Nathan rebuked the team for not having its witnesses ready and refused to delay the trial.

"I have a rule, you have your next witness or you rest," she said.

In all, only nine out of a proposed 35 witnesses ultimately took the stand.