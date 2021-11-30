Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘No 2’ in Jeffrey Epstein’s hierarchy, pilot says

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Lawrence Visoski testifies about pair’s relationship and tells court he did not witness sexual abuse of minors aboard private planes





As the child sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell entered its second day of testimony on Tuesday, the prosecution’s first witness put the British socialite in the middle of Jeffrey Epstein’s life – but also said he did not see Epstein engage in wrongdoing with minors on his private planes.

Maxwell, 59, is being tried in federal court in Manhattan. She has pleaded not guilty to six counts arising from allegedly procuring teen girls for Epstein, some as young as 14. Epstein killed himself in August 2019 in jail, awaiting his own trial for the transportation and abuse of minor teenagers.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr, who worked for Epstein as a pilot from 1991 to 2019, began his testimony on Monday. He testified that Maxwell was approximately 30 when he met her in 1991, and claimed “we interacted quite often. She was on a lot of the flights.”

Visoski testified that Maxwell oversaw Epstein’s households. Questioned about Maxwell and Epstein’s relationship, he said: “I thought it was more personal than business.”

The pair remained close into the 2000s. Visoski said their relationship was not necessarily romantic but it was “couple-ish”. Visoski said he did not see them holding hands or kissing.

On Tuesday, Visoski testified that Maxwell was “number two” in Epstein’s hierarchy, with Epstein being “number one”.

“She was the one who … handled most of the finance, my expenses in the office,” he said in response to prosecutors.

In cross-examination, Maxwell’s legal team sought to chip away at the possibility that Visoski witnessed Epstein engage in sexual misconduct, which is integral to establishing that Maxwell facilitated abuse.

Visoski said he did not see underage-looking girls, or even women who appeared younger than 20, flying on Epstein’s planes without close relations. He did not check female passengers’ ages, he said, but repeatedly said the unaccompanied ones looked above age.

He was asked if he ever saw Epstein engage in sex acts?

“No,” he said.

“You never saw sex acts with underage girls?”

“Absolutely not.”

While the cockpit doors were closed during flight, Visoski was able to leave the front of the plane if he needed the bathroom. The defense suggested he could have left the cockpit freely at any point, and therefore could have seen Epstein freely engaging in misconduct.

In the defense’s opening remarks, delivered on Monday, Maxwell’s lead attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, cast Maxwell as a patsy for Epstein’s crimes – and went so far as to invoke the Bible.

“Ever since Eve was accused of tempting Adam for the apple, women have been blamed for the bad behavior of men and women are often villainized and punished more than the men ever are,” Sternheim argued. “The charges against Ghislaine Maxwell are for things that Jeffrey Epstein did.

“But she is not Jeffrey Epstein. She is not like Jeffrey Epstein – and she is not like any of the other men, powerful men, moguls, media giants, who abuse women.”

Before Sternheim’s argument, prosecutor Lara Pomerantz argued that Maxwell was complicit in Epstein’s crimes, arguing: “She knew what was going to happen to those girls.”

Maxwell “preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them and served them up to be sexually abused”, she said.

“The defendant was trafficking kids for sex.”

Pomerantz continued: “Maxwell was Epstein’s best friend and right hand. She was involved in every detail of Epstein’s life. The defendant and Epstein were partners in crime.”

Maxwell also faces two counts for allegedly lying under oath, for which she will be tried separately. Those charges stem from longtime Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s civil suit against Maxwell.

Giuffre has alleged that Maxwell and Epstein coerced her into sexual activity with Prince Andrew at the age of 17. Giuffre filed suit against Maxwell, who had called her a liar. Maxwell and the Duke of York insist on their innocence.