Ghislaine Maxwell should serve at least 30 years in prison for her 'monstrous' crimes, prosecutors say

Ghislaine Maxwell should serve at least 30 years in prison for her role in the sexual abuse of teenage girls, US prosecutors have said ahead of a sentencing hearing.

In new court filings, the British socialite's conduct was described as "shockingly predatory" - and her crimes were branded "monstrous".

Maxwell was convicted in December of recruiting teenage girls for US financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004 - and a judge is due to sentence the 60-year-old next Tuesday.

Her lawyers have previously argued she should serve no more than four or five years in prison, and claim she has faced onerous and punitive jail conditions since her arrest in July 2020.

But giving their recommendations to the judge, prosecutors said complaints of poor confinement conditions were no reason for a lighter sentence.

They wrote: "Going from being waited on hand and foot to incarceration is undoubtedly a shocking and unpleasant experience."

Federal sentencing guidelines indicate Maxwell should serve between 30 and 55 years in prison.