Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing live: Socialite could face decades behind bars as victims deliver statements

Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the guilty verdict in her sex abuse trial is read - JANE ROSENBERG

Ghislaine Maxwell will be sentenced in New York today over her role in supplying girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, as part of one of the largest sex-trafficking rings in US history.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell was convicted late last year on five of six sexual abuse counts, the most serious for sex trafficking minors, and her sentence could amount to an effective life term behind bars.

US prosecutors say the 60-year-old deserves between 30 and 55 years in prison, while her lawyers are seeking no more than five. The department of parole recommended 20 years in its pre-sentencing report.

The court will hear victim impact statements from seven women, including a British woman who testified at trial under the name “Kate.”

Judge Alison Nathan will also hear from Virginia Giuffre, who settled a civil sex abuse case with Prince Andrew earlier this year. Ms Giuffre, who lives in Australia, is not expected to appear in person, however it will mark the first time she has been heard from since she settled her case with the Duke of York for a reported $12 million. The Duke strenuously denies the allegations against him.

Follow live updates below.

04:30 PM

Maxwell led in wearing ankle shackles and prison jumpsuit

Ghislaine Maxwell has been led into the courtroom by correctional officers. She is in a navy prison jumpsuit and has ankle shackles.

The packed courtroom was silent as she enters, reporters inside the room say.

The judge asks if she has read the pre-sentencing report.

"I have had the opportunity to read it," she replied.

04:19 PM

Sentencing hearing begins

Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing hearing for helping sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls has begun.

She is in prison uniform.

03:53 PM

What happened in court as Maxwell's guilty verdict came in?

Our US correspondent Josie Ensor was in court as Maxwell's guilty verdict was handed down.

Story continues

This is how the scene unfolded:

03:39 PM

Will she name names in hope of leniency?

Ian Maxwell previously said his sister would never turn on former friends, or cut a deal with prosecutors to reduce her sentence.

“Prosecution confirmed no plea bargain offers were made or received before the trial," he said back in January. “I expect that position to be maintained.”

Legal experts say if Maxwell was to “name names” of any alleged co-conspirators in a bid for leniency, that time had most likely already come and gone.

Isabel Maxwell, Kevin Maxwell, and Ian Maxwell, brothers and sister of Ghislaine Maxwell - REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The British heiress would have had to have reached out to SDNY attorneys before they submitted their pre-sentencing sentencing, a former SDNY prosecutor told The Telegraph.

“It’s possible after sentencing but at that point it wouldn’t be as beneficial to her. Once you’re sentenced you’re sentenced,” he said.

03:26 PM

Inside Maxwell's prison cell

Maxwell has already been held in detention at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) for some two years following her arrest in New Hampshire in the summer of 2020. She spent much of it in solitary confinement on suicide watch.

Her lawyers objected multiple times to the confinement conditions there, including last November when they likened them to Hannibal Lecter's from the film The Silence of the Lambs. She was kept in isolation in a cell measuring 9ft by 7ft and was "awakened constantly at night".

She was placed back into the general prison population after her trial earlier this year, however, her siblings have twice been denied access.

03:14 PM

Who will speak in court on behalf of Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell will be given the opportunity to speak in her own defence. It is most likely though that having not testified at her trial, she will choose to remain silent in court today.

The judge will hear from Maxwell’s supporters, however, through written statements from siblings Ian, Kevin, Isabel, Christine, and Anne Halve, who will say abuse from their father left her vulnerable to manipulation by Epstein.

The court will also be read a statement from one of Maxwell’s cellmates, who has written that the former socialite is a “kind” and friendly person who has taught inmates yoga and helped with their GED (General Educational Diploma) tutoring.

02:54 PM

What happened at the trial?

The Telegraph has put together 11 key moments from Maxwell's trial in December.

The household manual, the bank statements, the photographs and the massage table being brought into the courtroom.

Catch up here.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein at the Queen's log cabin in Balmoral - US Department of Justice / PA

02:32 PM

What to expect today

Maxwell's sentencing is due to begin at 11am in New York and 4pm in the UK.

The court will hear victim impact statements from seven women and also final representations from the government and Maxwell's lawyers.

The Judge, Alison Nathan, will then hand down the sentence.

She could decide to send Maxwell to jail for as many as 65 years.

Prosecutors have asked for between 30 and 55 years, while her lawyers are seeking no more than five. The department of parole recommended 20 years in its pre-sentencing report.

In any case, it is expected that Maxwell will launch an appeal as soon as is practical.