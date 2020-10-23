Ghislaine Maxwell poured scorn on claims by Andrew’s accuser

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell denied finding under-age sexual partners for the Duke of York and cast doubts on accounts by the royal’s accuser, including a claim that sex took place in a bath, according to newly released court documents.

Accusing Virginia Giuffre of telling a “tissue of lies”, Maxwell said the bath at her home in Mayfair was too small for any sexual activity.

Maxwell, the former girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, repeatedly denied any memory of the circumstances around Ms Giuffre’s claim that Andrew slept with her when she was 17 – still a minor under US law.

The socialite is awaiting trial in the US after being charged with procuring teenage girls for Epstein to abuse. She denies the charges.

Ms Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein, alleges the duke had sex with her on three separate occasions.

Andrew has categorically denied he has had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre.

In the deposition transcript, from a since settled defamation case brought by Ms Giuffre, also known as Roberts, Maxwell accused the now mother-of-three of lying.

View photos Virginia Giuffre appearing in the Surviving Jeffrey Epstein documentary (Screengrab/Crime+Investigation/PA) More

In the document, which had redacted the duke’s name, Maxwell was asked if she had introduced Ms Giuffre to the royal in London and replied: “I understand her story about… but again, her tissue of lies is extremely hard to pick apart, what is true and what isn’t.

“Actually I wouldn’t recollect her at all but for her tissue stories about this situation.”

Asked again if the pair had met thanks to her, she replied she had “no recollection”. When quizzed if she had introduced Andrew to any “girls under the age of 18”, she said he had only met her friends and their children.

Maxwell’s deposition, from seven hours of interviews with Ms Giuffre’s lawyers, has come to light after Manhattan US District judge Loretta A Preska on Thursday ordered the transcripts to be released, rejecting arguments from Maxwell’s lawyers that the defamation interviews would jeopardise a fair criminal trial for her next July.

View photos The Duke of York has stepped down from royal life in the wake of a TV interview about Epstein (Andrew Matthews/PA) More

In the deposition, Maxwell denied all Ms Giuffre’s sex allegations.

“What I’m representing is that her entire, ludicrous and absurd story of what took place in my house is an obvious lie,” Maxwell said. “She claimed things took place in my bathroom in London. Her characterisation is just not possible.”

Story continues