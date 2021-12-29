Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty in sex-trafficking trial

(REUTERS)

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of helping American financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

Jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell, 60, guilty of five of six counts. She appeared to show little reaction behind a black mask as the verdict was read out in a New York courtroom.

Maxwell could be sentenced to up to 70 years in prison for the six counts she faced during the trial. She also faces two perjury counts that will be tried separately.

“Ghislaine Maxwell made her own choices. She committed crimes hand in hand with Jeffrey Epstein. She was a grown woman who knew exactly what she was doing,” prosecutor Alison Moe said during the trial’s closing arguments.

Maxwell was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Epstein, her former boyfriend, took his own life in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Maxwell’s attorneys had argued she was being used as a scapegoat for Epstein and sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible.

The pair had dated for several years in the 1990s, attending high society parties and travelling on luxurious private jets.

During the trial, jurors heard emotional and graphic testimony from four women, two of whom said they were 14 when Epstein began abusing them.

Three of the women said Maxwell herself had inappropriately touched them.

One woman, known by the pseudonym Jane, testified that she was 14 when Epstein first abused her in 1994. She went on to claim that Maxwell sometimes took part in her sexual encounters with Epstein and acted as if it was normal.

In a hugely publicised trial, Maxwell was convicted of the following:

- Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

- Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

- Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

- Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors

- Sex trafficking of minors.

Maxwell was acquitted of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.