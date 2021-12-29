Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty In Sex Abuse Trial
Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty Wednesday for her role in the abuse.
Maxwell faced a six-count indictment for conspiring with and aiding Epstein in his abuse of underage girls between 1994 and 2004. She was found guilty of five of those charges.
A jury heard four women detail accusations against the British socialite, saying that they were teens they became victims of a sex-abuse plot devised by Maxwell and Epstein.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
