Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator who preyed on girls, prosecutor says

Ghislaine Maxwell watches as witness Eva Andersson is questioned (REUTERS)

Ghislaine Maxwell was a dangerous predator who groomed teenage girls, the prosecution told the New York court.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of grooming teenage girls for the abuse of Jeffrey Epstein – claims she denies.

Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe put forward the argument Epstein would have been unable to prey on teenage girls without the help of the British socialite, 59, but the defence maintained she was an “innocent woman” in closing statements.

The prosecution said Maxwell accepted over $30 million from Epstein over the years.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous,” Moe told jurors during the sex trafficking trial. “Maxwell and Epstein committed horrifying crimes.”

She described Maxwell as a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing”.

“She manipulated her victims and groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Moe said.

Defence lawyer Laura Menninger said prosecutors had failed to prove any charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is an innocent woman, wrongfully accused of crimes she did not commit,” Menninger said.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein.”

Maxwell’s four siblings showed their support for their sister as they sat in the front row of the courthouse.

The summations come in the fourth week of the trial. Originally it was thought the trial would last for six weeks.

However, judge Alison J. Nathan urged lawyers to keep their closings tight so the jury could begin deliberating as early as Monday.

Maxwell has remained behind bars without bail since her arrest in July 2020.