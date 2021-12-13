GHGSAT WINS THE GRAND PRIZE "AEROSPACE SME OF THE YEAR" AWARD

Aéro Montréal recognizes the excellence of Québec's aerospace SMEs of the Year at the 4th Gilles-Demers Awards Gala

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, presented the Gilles-Demers Awards on Friday, December 10, 2021, during a gala evening at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel Montréal. Numerous stakeholders from the Québec aerospace industry attended the unveiling of the winners in the presence of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Québec, and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development.

Created to recognize the excellence of SMEs in the aerospace sector, the Gilles-Demers Awards highlight Québec knowhow in various categories. The gala is also an opportunity to present the Grand Prize for SME of the Year.

"Faced with the crisis, our SMEs have had to show resilience and creativity to remain competitive," explained Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal. "They have innovated and diversified in order to perform exceptionally well despite the situation. Like Gilles Demers, who surrounded himself with the best people to move forward, Québec has created fertile ground that fosters collaboration, stimulates innovation and promotes the excellence that we are recognizing through these awards."

The Gilles-Demers Awards jury was composed of aerospace experts and chaired by the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

"Through the Gilles-Demers Awards, we are promoting the ingenuity and productivity of SMEs in our aerospace cluster," said Guy Boutin, jury Chair of the 2021 Gilles-Demers Awards and Director of Investments, Aerospace, Fonds de solidarité FTQ. "The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is proud to continue to invest in the aerospace sector and to support the development and consolidation of these companies to advance Québec internationally."

GHGSAT - SME of the Year

GHGSat, the world leader in high-resolution remote sensing of greenhouse gases from space, was named Aerospace SME of the Year. By providing emissions data on a daily basis to help companies optimize their performance and comply with environmental standards, GHGSat is helping to accelerate the sustainable transition of the Québec aerospace industry.

WARP - Winner in the Startup category

Warp is an information technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative solutions for the aerospace sector. It has distinguished itself by providing accurate and structured data for companies and advancing the integration of artificial intelligence in the Québec aerospace industry.

OPTIMA AÉRO - Winner in the Wealth Creation and Outreach category

Optima Aéro is a company specializing in the development of engine management solutions. It has distinguished itself by its mission to help operators and maintenance and repair shops achieve an optimal balance between profitability, cost control and operational efficiency.

TEKNA PLASMA - Winner of the Commitment to Innovation Award

Tekna Plasma specializes in the advanced materials industry. It has stood out through its extensive expertise in plasma systems and advanced material powders.

MAYA HTT - Winner of the Business Development and Internationalization Award

An expert in software development and engineering services, Maya HTT has excelled through its commitment to developing, delivering, customizing and deploying mission-critical solutions for clients worldwide, and across a wide range of industries.

SHOCKFORM AERONAUTIQUE - Winner in the Jury's Favourite category

Shockform Aéronautique designs and manufactures equipment for shot blasting, flapper peening and needle peening. The company, headed by Brigitte Labelle, has distinguished itself by offering radical innovations throughout the world and by contributing to regulations that define the standards in the field.

Aéro Montréal would like to thank the partners who helped make this key event in the Québec aerospace industry a reality: the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Lead partner of the event and jury chair; the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), partner in the Wealth Creation and Outreach category; Investissement Québec, partner in the Commitment to Innovation category; Inno-Centre, partner in the Business Development and Internationalization category; AGA Benefit Solutions and Norton Rose Fulbright, partners in the Gold category, Air Canada, partner of the Attendance Grand Prize and PwC and National Bank, in the Silver Category.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

