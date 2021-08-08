Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Son's Cricket Coach in Indirapuram Area; Case Registered

Ghaziabad, August 8: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped by her son's cricket coach in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area. The woman alleged that she was drugged and then raped by the coach at his home. A complaint has been registered into the matter against the accused. Maharashtra Horror: Minor Girl Gangraped Twice In Nagpur In Less Than 4 Hours After She Left Home Due to Argument With Family Members; Four Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman had gone to the coach's house to submit her son's documents. The accused offered him a cold drink which was allegedly laced with a sedative. As per the woman, she fell unconscious after having the cold drink and then she was taken to a room and raped. Haryana Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted And Raped At Oyo Hotel in Palwal; Accused Arrested.

The woman claimed that after coming to her senses, she found that her clothes were stained. The accused reportedly told the rape survivor that she should stay for a night as she was not well. The woman then called her husband and left the coach's flat. She waited for her husband near the tower guard. After her husband came, she narrated the entire incident to him. The couple then went to the Indirapuram police station.

An FIR was registered against the coach under sections 376, 506 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A police team was also sent to the accused's home, but he was not there. "Neighbours told police that he hasn't come home for the past two days," reported the media house quoting Sanjay Pandey, SHO, Indirapuram police station as saying. The police are investigating the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.