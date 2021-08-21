Ghaziabad residential colony gets inundated in heavy rains

Water accumulated in Bharat City in Ghaziabad (Photo/ANI)

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): A residential building in Ghaziabad was inundated on Saturday as water from the adjoining lake broke the boundary wall of the society in the wake of heavy rains.

Residents of Bharat Society here said that the boundary wall of their society adjoins a seasonal lake in which water from all the surrounding societies gets accumulated. During the rainy season the water level in the lake overflows and causing the wall of their society to crack. Water gets collected in the basement of the society causing unhygienic conditions in the surroundings.

Residents also expressed concern over the accumulation of contaminated water in the building and urged the authorities to look for a permanent solution to the problem.

"There is no sewerage arrangement in the society. The vehicles in the parking also get damaged due to this water," said Arun Kumar, a resident of the society.

"This water gets mixed with the drinking water due to which we suffer from infections like diarrhoea. I myself suffered from the infection for two weeks last year," said Ved, another resident.

The residents also complained about the recurring nature of this problem. "It happens every year. Last year also the wall broke and the builder got a new one constructed. But we want a permanent solution," said Brijesh Jha, a resident.

Delhi-NCR regions witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday causing waterlogging in many areas. (ANI)