The ghastly ‘humblebrag’ is becoming the only way to celebrate

Twitter's blue bird logo

One of the most unpleasant arts of our day has to be the humblebrag: the practice of ensuring that everyone knows about something wonderful that’s happened to you, or that you’ve achieved, while presenting it as a source of shame or even dislike.

Many, of course, simply leave out the “humble” bit, opting for the “delighted to announce my [insert fabulous promotion]” formulation. But in today’s boastful yet overly psychologised society, the dominant trend is the putrescent, dishonest dance of “I’m so fabulous I hate myself”.

A particularly fine example of this practice came to my attention last week in the form of a screed in GQ by one Derek Owusu. Having found himself on Granta’s Best of Young British Novelists list, instead of being pleased about this, he managed to have a big moan.

The tone, he complains, of his Twitter feed turned to “one of dismissal and disapproval”. And, of course, there was racism, and specifically “white men. It was important we remembered how important they were, and that we would never be them – the middle-class, chain-smoking, arse-slapping cronies of a bygone, world-capturing era.”

With comic accuracy, Owusu went on to encapsulate the true nature of the beast: “Now all we had were types like myself, inexperienced (young), navel-gazing, self-deprecating authors who prefer to focus on the ‘inconsequential’ and be honest about the autobiographical elements in their novels.” Pretty much, yes.

Such a response is a symptom of a society – and a generation – that knows no other way of moving through the world than as entitled, smug victims. Typically, though, for all the complaining, we are left in no doubt: the humblebraggers may be miserable, but they are the lucky, the clever and the celebrated. And don’t you forget it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.