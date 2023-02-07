Ghanian soccer player Christian Atsu found alive in rubble of Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu, a Ghanian soccer player who is currently playing for Turkish club Hatayspor, was found alive in the rubble of Monday's massive earthquake in Turkey. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Ghanian soccer player Christian Atsu has been found alive in the rubble of the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Atsu, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, was reported missing on Monday along with Taner Savut, the club's sporting director, several hours after the quake hit. They were suspected to be in the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey's Hatay province.

On Tuesday, Hatayspor vice president Mustafa Ozat told Turkish media that Atsu had been found alive and was dug out of the rubble, but Savut had not yet been located. The Ghanian Football Association also tweeted the good news about Atsu, indicating that he'd been injured and was "receiving treatment." No additional information about his injuries or treatment was available.

Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.



Let’s continue to pray for Christian🙏🏽 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 7, 2023

The 31-year-old Atsu has been with Hatayspor since September 2022. Before that, he played 107 games for Newcastle and also spent time with Everton and Chelsea.

The initial earthquake hit at 4:17 a.m. local time Monday and measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, practically leveling several cities in Turkey and Syria. Nine hours later, the same area experienced a massive aftershock measuring 7.5. According to Reuters, the death toll is at 5,100 and is expected to keep rising. The quake was so strong that it was felt nearly 300 miles from the epicenter. It's the strongest earthquake in Turkey since 1939, when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake killed over 32,000 people.