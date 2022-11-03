Ghana World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

The Ghana players line up ahead of their international friendly against Brazil in September - Shutterstock/EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

Despite being drawn in one of the more open groups of the tournament, which includes old foes Uruguay, Ghana will want their expectations to be manageable in Qatar after undergoing a lacklustre period of international football.

Their 2021 African Cup of Nations campaign was defined by a shock 3-2 defeat by debutants Comoros which confirmed their bottom-of-the-group finish and failure to progress for the first time since 2006. Ghana made it through qualifying for Qatar 2022 by the skin of their teeth via the away goals rule, following two draws with Nigeria.

However, Ghana's prospects may receive an infusion of optimism following a number of high-profile international players who have chosen to change their allegiances and represent Ghana in 2022. Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Athletic's Inaki Williams are both gifted young talents who debuted for the national team at the international friendlies Ghana played during September's international break against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Additionally, Callum Hudson-Odoi, who this season moved from Chelsea to Bayer Leverkusen on loan with the hope of regular first-team football, may yet confirm his switch from the England set-up to Ghana. However, due to the three senior caps he collected for England, he will be unable to register for Ghana until November, when the requisite three years will have elapsed since his last run-out in England's colours.

Ghana World Cup 2022 squad

Each country’s final World Cup squad of 23-26 players must be submitted to Fifa by November 13. Replacement of injured or Covid-19 positive players is allowed up to 24 hours before a team’s first match. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

Head coach Otto Addo will likely choose players featured in September's friendlies, however, including international notables such as Mohammed Kudus, who plays for Ajax, Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace, and Roma's Felix Afena-Gyan.

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

Mohammed Kudus was targeted for a move to Everton during the summer transfer window, with a rumoured £13m price tag. Unwilling to let the midfielder leave after Antony's departure for Manchester United, Ajax demurred, which proved a uniquely wise decision by the Dutch club.

Stepping into a more prominent role, Kudus has had a blazing start to the season, including a starring role in Ajax's demolition of Rangers in their 4-0 opening Champions League fixture. His three goals scored in the UEFA competition make him the eleventh-highest goalscorer in the tournament thus far.

What are Ghana's fixtures?

Ghana will compete in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

All times in GMT

November 24: Portugal v Ghana, Stadium 974, 4pm (7pm local time)

November 28: South Korea v Ghana, Education City Stadium, 1pm (4pm local time)

December 2: Ghana v Uruguay, Al Wakrah Sports Complex, 3pm (6pm local time)

What is Ghana's World Cup record?

Ghana qualified for the World Cup finals in 2006, 2010, and 2014, achieving their highest finish in South Africa. The Black Stars played Uruguay in the quarter-finals, and were widely considered to have been hoodwinked out of a matchwinner by Luis Suarez handling the ball on the goal line.

It will take a long time for Ghana to forget Luis Suarez's dark arts - Roberto Schmidt/AFP

Latest odds

Ghana are in a well-matched Group H

Ghana are currently 150/1 to win World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

Argentina 13/2

England 7/1

Spain 8/1

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 1