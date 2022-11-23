Ghana World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, has not been included in the Ghana squad for the World Cup.

It was reported that Hudson-Odoi would declare for Ghana after November 17, which would mark three years after his last appearance for England.

The Black Stars will warm-up for the tournament with a friendly against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Ghana's 26-player squad included Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, Leicester's Daniel Amartey, Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew.

Southampton's Mohammed Salisu and Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo also made the squad.

Charlton Athletic's Joseph Wollacott missed out through injury and Leicester's Jeffrey Schlupp was not selected.

Ghana World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Ibraham Danlad, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati Zigi

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Strikers: Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Kamal Sowah,  Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Who is Ghana's star man?

Mohammed Kudus was targeted for a move to Everton during the summer transfer window, with a rumoured £13m price tag. Unwilling to let the midfielder leave after Antony's departure for Manchester United, Ajax demurred, which proved a uniquely wise decision by the Dutch club.

Stepping into a more prominent role, Kudus has had a blazing start to the season, including a starring role in Ajax's demolition of Rangers in their 4-0 opening Champions League fixture.

His three goals scored in the competition make him the eleventh-highest goalscorer in the tournament thus far.

What are their chances?

Despite being drawn in one of the more open groups of the tournament, which includes old foes Uruguay, Ghana will want their expectations to be manageable in Qatar after undergoing a lacklustre period of international football.

Their 2021 African Cup of Nations campaign was defined by a shock 3-2 defeat by debutants Comoros which confirmed their bottom-of-the-group finish and failure to progress for the first time since 2006. Ghana made it through qualifying for Qatar 2022 by the skin of their teeth via the away goals rule, following two draws with Nigeria.

However, Ghana's prospects may receive an infusion of optimism following a number of high-profile international players who have chosen to change their allegiances and represent Ghana in 2022. Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Athletic's Inaki Williams are both gifted young talents who debuted for the national team at the international friendlies Ghana played during September's international break against Brazil and Nicaragua.

It was thought that Callum Hudson-Odoi, who this season moved from Chelsea to Bayer Leverkusen on loan with the hope of regular first-team football, would confirm his switch from the England set-up to Ghana.

Due to the three senior caps he collected for England, he would have been unable to register for Ghana until November 17, when the requisite three years will have elapsed since his last run-out in England's colours. But growing in confidence at Leverkusen, and not in the Ghana squad for the World Cup, there is a possibility that Hudson-Odoi will again make a bid for England selection.

What are Ghana's fixtures?

What is Ghana's World Cup record?

Ghana qualified for the World Cup finals in 2006, 2010, and 2014, achieving their highest finish in South Africa. The Black Stars played Uruguay in the quarter-finals, and were widely considered to have been hoodwinked out of a matchwinner by Luis Suarez handling the ball on the goal line.

It will take a long time for Ghana to forget Luis Suarez's dark arts - Roberto Schmidt/AFP
Latest odds

Ghana are in a well-matched Group H and you can back the Black Stars with these betting offers and free bets

Ghana are currently a best price of 150/1 to win the World Cup.

The leading contenders...

  • Brazil 4/1

  • Argentina 5/1

  • France 13/2

  • England 7/1

  • Spain 8/1

  • Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 16

