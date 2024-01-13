Ghana vs Cape Verde: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chris Hughton will bid to take Ghana to a first Africa Cup of Nations title in over 40 years when they kick off against Cape Verde on Sunday night.

The Black Stars have failed to add to their four AFCON crowns since George Alhassan led them to glory in 1982, and were even knocked out of the group stage by Comoros in dramatic fashion two years ago.

Veteran manager Hughton has struggled to get Ghana pointing in the right direction since moving from an upstairs role to the dugout last year.

Three defeats in five games, including a goalless draw with Namibia to prepare for this tournament, have dropped them out of the top 60 of the world rankings on the eve of AFCON.

But they will nonetheless be expected to hit the ground running in Ivory Coast against a Cape Verde side that reached the knockout stages at the last Cup of Nations.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Ghana vs Cape Verde is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The match will take place at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

Where to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Ghana vs Cape Verde team news

Injury worries over West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus have been calmed by his return to training earlier this week.

However Arsenal's Thomas Partey has been forced to sit AFCON out through injury along with Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey.

Once again, brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew will be key to the Black Stars' hopes while young Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah could be a breakout star.

Cape Verde will again rely on veteran defender Stopira, 35, and record cap-holder Ryan Mendes, 34, to lead their charge.

Ghana vs Cape Verde prediction

A tight game could be swung by a moment of magic from Ghana's experienced heads.

Ghana to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Mubarak Wakaso scored both of Ghana's goals in their last meeting with Cape Verde, at the 2013 AFCON.

Ghana wins: 4

Cape Verde wins: 1

Draws: 0

